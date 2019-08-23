Hungry? Heritage Park is hosting a pie-eating contest during Country Kickback

If you’ve ever dreamed of entering a pie-eating contest, you have your chance this weekend at Heritage Park.

Pull on your western wear and head to the historical village on Saturday or Sunday for their annual Country Kickback.

READ MORE: Calgary’s Gasoline Alley Museum, Heritage Town Square mark 10th anniversary

The two-day event is a celebration of Alberta’s rural roots and features live musical performances, tractor races, a sheep-to-shawl competition, and butter and ice-cream making.

New this year, there’s even an old-fashioned pie-eating competition from noon until 3 p.m. on both days. There are three age categories for competitors, including kids (2-6), youth (7-15) and adults (16+). Registration begins at noon each day at Heritage Park.

READ MORE: Calgary non-profit organizations feel the pinch as economy continues to recover

Country Kickback runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Aug. 24 and 25.

Regular admission rates are in place: $26.50 for adults, $13.65 for kids, $18.95 for youth (7-15) and $20.70 for ages 65+.