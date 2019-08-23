Premier Doug Ford says gas pump sticker violators will be fined but won’t face max penalty

TORONTO – Premier Doug Ford says gas station owners who don’t put his government’s anti-carbon tax stickers on their pumps will be fined but won’t be handed the maximum penalty available.

Ford says his government will enforce a law passed earlier this year that makes the stickers mandatory, but the fines will be less than $500, not the $10,000 maximum.

The law lets the government send inspectors to see if gas stations are properly displaying the stickers and sets out penalties for non-compliance.

READ MORE: Ontario government wants anti-carbon tax gas pump stickers on display by end of summer

Individuals could be fined up to $500 each day, or up to $1,000 a day for subsequent offences. Corporations could be fined up to $5,000 a day, or up to $10,000 a day for subsequent offences.

The stickers show the federal carbon tax adding 4.4 cents per litre to the price of gas now, rising to 11 cents a litre in 2022.

Stations have to have the stickers in place by next Friday.

WATCH: Ontario government ‘sticks it to Liberals’ with mandatory gas pump carbon tax sticker (April 16, 2019)