August 23, 2019 12:21 pm

Premier Doug Ford says gas pump sticker violators will be fined but won’t face max penalty

By Staff The Canadian Press

Gas stations are required to have the stickers in place by next Friday.

TORONTO – Premier Doug Ford says gas station owners who don’t put his government’s anti-carbon tax stickers on their pumps will be fined but won’t be handed the maximum penalty available.

Ford says his government will enforce a law passed earlier this year that makes the stickers mandatory, but the fines will be less than $500, not the $10,000 maximum.

The law lets the government send inspectors to see if gas stations are properly displaying the stickers and sets out penalties for non-compliance.

Individuals could be fined up to $500 each day, or up to $1,000 a day for subsequent offences. Corporations could be fined up to $5,000 a day, or up to $10,000 a day for subsequent offences.

The stickers show the federal carbon tax adding 4.4 cents per litre to the price of gas now, rising to 11 cents a litre in 2022.

Stations have to have the stickers in place by next Friday.

