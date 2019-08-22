London police search for missing pregnant woman

London police are appealing to the public for help as they search for a woman who officers say is 40-weeks pregnant.

Dayna Campbell-Suess, 25, of London was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday near Commissioners Road East and Wellington Road.

Suess is described as five-foot three-inches tall with long, brown hair that is usually worn in a bun.

Police say she was last seen wearing beige pants, a blue hoodie and pink running shoes.

Officers say they are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).