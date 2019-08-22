Woman charged in London, Ont. house explosion case facing total of 12 charges

Police have laid eight additional charges against a Kitchener woman, 23, in connection with a crash that resulted in an explosion in London’s Old East Village neighbourhood.

On Thursday, police announced Daniella Alexandra Leis has been charged with an additional four counts of impaired operation over 80 mg causing bodily harm and four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm. Those counts are in addition to four counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm.

READ MORE: Woman charged with impaired driving after car crashes into London, Ont., house causing large explosion

A previous charge of “impaired operation of a conveyance exceeding the blood alcohol concentration” was withdrawn because police say it’s included in the new impaired operation over 80 mg charges.

Emergency crews were called to 450 Woodman Ave near Queens Avenue, east of the downtown core, on the night of Aug. 14.

When police arrived at approximately 10:37 p.m., they located a female driver who had to be extricated from the vehicle and was arrested for suspected impaired driving.

READ MORE: $50,000 raised for Londoners impacted by Old East Village explosion to be distributed: OEVCA

Officials said that about 12 minutes later, while police were still at the scene, there was a massive explosion that involved a number of residences. Roughly 100 residences were evacuated for the night, with all but a dozen cleared for re-entry the following evening.

In addition to the home that exploded, two others had to be demolished over the weekend. Five other homes have not been cleared for re-entry as of Saturday, leaving a total of eight families displaced.

Seven people were hospitalized following the explosion, including one resident, two police officers, and four firefighters. As of Thursday, one firefighter remains in serious condition in hospital.