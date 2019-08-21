Winnipeg police lay charges in January car crash that killed pedestrian
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal collision at the intersection of Maroons Road and St. James Street earlier this year.
The crash, which took place Jan. 11, involved two vehicles and a pedestrian, police said.
The pedestrian, a 31-year-old woman, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead.
READ MORE: Woman dead after being hit by car near Polo Park, say Winnipeg Police
Police announced Wednesday that they’ve charged a 46-year-old Winnipeg man with disobeying a traffic control device and careless driving causing death.
The man was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the collision.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen the collision or with any other information to call the Traffic Division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
WATCH: Fatal car crash survivor lives with nightmares, guilt
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.