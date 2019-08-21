Winnipeg police lay charges in January car crash that killed pedestrian

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal collision at the intersection of Maroons Road and St. James Street earlier this year.

The crash, which took place Jan. 11, involved two vehicles and a pedestrian, police said.

The pedestrian, a 31-year-old woman, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police announced Wednesday that they’ve charged a 46-year-old Winnipeg man with disobeying a traffic control device and careless driving causing death.

The man was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the collision.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the collision or with any other information to call the Traffic Division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

