Person dead after being hit by car near Polo Park, say Winnipeg Police

A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle near Polo Park Friday afternoon, say Winnipeg police.

The accident happened in the late afternoon Friday on Maroons Road between St. James Street and Cactus Jack Place.

A witness tells 680CJOB the victim was a girl, however, that information has not been confirmed.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police search for witnesses after pedestrians sent to hospital

Police had the road closed late into the evening, and a small white car was seen on the back of a flat bed truck.

Winnipeg police are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. and more information will be released then.