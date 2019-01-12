Crime
January 12, 2019 10:47 am

Person dead after being hit by car near Polo Park, say Winnipeg Police

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

A paramedic on a scene.

Elisha Dacey/Global News
A A

A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle near Polo Park Friday afternoon, say Winnipeg police.

The accident happened in the late afternoon Friday on Maroons Road between St. James Street and Cactus Jack Place.

A witness tells 680CJOB the victim was a girl, however, that information has not been confirmed.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police search for witnesses after pedestrians sent to hospital

Police had the road closed late into the evening, and a small white car was seen on the back of a flat bed truck.

Winnipeg police are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. and more information will be released then.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cactus Jack place
Maroons Road
pedestrian crash st james
Pedestrian crash winnipeg
Polo Park
winnipeg accident
Winnipeg crime

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.