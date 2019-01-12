Person dead after being hit by car near Polo Park, say Winnipeg Police
A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle near Polo Park Friday afternoon, say Winnipeg police.
The accident happened in the late afternoon Friday on Maroons Road between St. James Street and Cactus Jack Place.
A witness tells 680CJOB the victim was a girl, however, that information has not been confirmed.
Police had the road closed late into the evening, and a small white car was seen on the back of a flat bed truck.
Winnipeg police are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. and more information will be released then.
