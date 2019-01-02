Bloodvein pedestrian dead after being hit by SUV New Year’s Day

RCMP are investigating the death of a Berens River woman in a New Year’s Day vehicle-pedestrian collision, and they say alcohol and speed may have been factors.

At 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, a 21-year-old woman from Bloodvein was walking with a small group of people on Berens River’s Main Road when she was hit by a westbound SUV.

The SUV’s driver stopped at the scene, and then immediately drove to the Berens River RCMP office to alert police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: RCMP, Winnipeg police wrap up 2018 check stops

Police have charged David Ernest George, 36, with impaired driving causing death.

George has been released from custody on a recognizance and has a scheduled court appearance in Berens River on March 12.

RCMP, including a forensic collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

WATCH: ‘I hope she does it all’: Father of man killed in crash hopes drunk driver serves full sentence