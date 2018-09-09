Winnipeg police search for witnesses after pedestrians sent to hospital

Winnipeg police are continuing to ask for the public’s help in a crash that happened late last month.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30, officers rushed to Keewatin Street and Santa Fe Drive upon hearing two pedestrians had been hit by a car.

The victims were brought to hospital with serious injuries, where they remain.

Investigators believe there were a number of vehicles stopped at the intersection facing northbound and southbound on Keewatin Street who would have witnessed the crash.

Police ask anyone who saw the collision to call them at 204-986-7085 or contact Crime Stoppers.