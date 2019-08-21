Woman injured after being struck by train in Moncton: N.B. RCMP

A woman was struck by a train on Tuesday on the tracks north of St. George Street in Moncton.

Codiac RCMP say officers received a call about the incident around 7 p.m.

Police said there were two people on the tracks, a man and woman. As the CN train approached, the man reportedly pulled the woman away from the tracks, but police say she went back to grab her bag and was struck by the train.

The woman suffered “non-fatal” injuries and, according to police, is still receiving treatment in hospital.

Police also did not specify why the man and woman were on the train tracks, stating that “no specific activities” were taking place.

The investigation is ongoing.