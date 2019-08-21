Man found dead at crime scene responsible for 30-year-old woman’s death: N.B. RCMP

An RCMP homicide investigation has determined that a man found dead at a crime scene in late July was responsible for the death of a 30-year-old woman at the same location.

On July 25, shortly after 7:30 a.m., members of the Southeast District RCMP responded to a 911 call at a business on Route 117 in Pointe-Sapin.

READ MORE: Discovery of human remains in Fredericton area treated as homicide, N.B. RCMP say

Police said they found the body of a 30-year-old woman from Saint-Louis-de-Kent inside.

The body of a 42-year-old man from Saint-Charles was also discovered at the scene.

READ MORE: Man dies hours after single-vehicle crash in Bas-Caraquet, N.B.

According to authorities, the investigation has determined that the man was responsible for the woman’s death, and that he then died as a result of self-inflicted wounds.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the deaths, no criminal charges will be laid, said police.