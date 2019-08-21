Crime
August 21, 2019 11:10 am
Updated: August 21, 2019 11:30 am

Man found dead at crime scene responsible for 30-year-old woman’s death: N.B. RCMP

RCMP are on scene at a business in in Pointe-Sapin, N.B., where two bodies were found after a shooting on July 25, 2019.

An RCMP homicide investigation has determined that a man found dead at a crime scene in late July was responsible for the death of a 30-year-old woman at the same location.

On July 25, shortly after 7:30 a.m., members of the Southeast District RCMP responded to a 911 call at a business on Route 117 in Pointe-Sapin.

Police said they found the body of a 30-year-old woman from Saint-Louis-de-Kent inside.

The body of a 42-year-old man from Saint-Charles was also discovered at the scene.

According to authorities, the investigation has determined that the man was responsible for the woman’s death, and that he then died as a result of self-inflicted wounds.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the deaths, no criminal charges will be laid, said police.

