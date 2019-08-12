Discovery of human remains in Fredericton area treated as homicide: N.B. RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP say their Major Crimes Unit is investigating the recent discovery of human remains in a wooded area just outside of Fredericton.

Police say the discovery was made on Saturday in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan, N.B., which is about 12 kilometres east of the province’s capital.

“The investigation has determined that the remains are those of a man, and that he died as the result of a homicide,” police said in a news release Monday.

Investigators are still working to determine the man’s identity.

No other details have been released by police.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.