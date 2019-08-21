Police charge man with attempted murder after stabbing in downtown Halifax

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man in connection with a stabbing in downtown Halifax on Wednesday.

Police say they responded to a report of an injured man in the 1500 block of Argyle Street at 12:05 a.m.

READ MORE: RCMP say two hurt in Nova Scotia float plane crash into lake, clipped power line

Officers determined a 27-year-old man had been stabbed during an altercation with a man he knew.

Police arrested a suspect in the area without incident.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WATCH: Canadian woman escapes attack in New Zealand; fiancé murdered

Halifax Regional Police say Joshua Ward, 26, of Halifax is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Ward faces a charge each of attempted murder, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a concealed weapon and breach of recognizance.