Floatplane crashes into New Germany Lake
Two people have been hurt in a float plane crash in Nova Scotia.
RCMP say the plane clipped power lines Tuesday afternoon while attempting to land in a lake near New Germany.
Mounties and firefighters helped remove a man and a woman from the plane.
Police say the two were sent to hospital with undetermined injuries.
New Germany is about 125 kilometres west of Halifax.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
