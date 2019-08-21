Regina police searching for 3 suspects in alleged armed robbery

The Regina Police Service says officers are searching for three men believed to have been involved in an alleged armed robbery that happened on Wednesday.

Police say the alleged incident happened in the area of Scarth Street and 2nd Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m.

According to police, the three suspects stopped a vehicle and demanded personal property from the alleged victim with the use of a gun.

Police say the men jumped into the vehicle along with the alleged victim and drove to the 800 block of Mackay Street.

The alleged victim was reportedly left there, unharmed, while the suspects drove off in the vehicle.

Police described the first suspect as a tall man of about 30 years old who was wearing a baseball hat. The second suspect is described as a man of around 30 years old with spiked hair and tattoos on his forearms.

The third suspect is described as approximately 20 years old with long hair who was reportedly wearing a baseball hat.

Police say the alleged victim’s car has since been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.