Five people wearing masks rob, shoot at victim in vehicle: Regina police

Five people in black ski masks allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint near 7th Avenue and Robinson Street on Friday morning, according to Regina police.

Officers arrived at the area around 11 a.m. after the victim reported an armed robbery.

READ MORE: 35 people with gang ties arrested in Prince Albert, Sask.

Police said the victim was in a stopped vehicle when approached by the five people on foot. One person had a gun and demanded the person give them money and merchandise.

The victim then drove away and the suspects shot at the vehicle. The victim was not injured, according to police.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan NDP wants provincial anti-poverty, gang prevention strategy

All five suspects were wearing black from head to toe, including the black masks, pants, sweaters, and gloves.

Anyone with information that could assist police in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or their local law enforcement agency, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.