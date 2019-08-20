London firefighters investigate east end blaze

No injuries were reported following an early morning house fire in east London.

The London Fire Department was called to 153 Oxford Street East, between Adelaide and Highbury, just before 7 a.m. Tuesday following multiple 911 calls of a house fire.

The house is home to two sets of tenants. Those affected by the blaze say they left the house at 5 a.m., when they returned around 6:45 a.m. the fire was underway. The other tenants were unaffected.

District Chief Andy Britton told 980 CFPL the fire was fully involved when they arrived.

“They did an aggressive attack; the fire was actually contained to the front unit. The tenants in the rear were unaffected,” he said.

The cause of the blaze is undetermined. There’s no word on whether the fire is considered to be suspicious.

“The people in the front will be displaced for an unknown period of time,” said Britton.

No injuries were reported to the tenants or firefighters.

There is no word on a damage estimate.