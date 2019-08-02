London police appeal to public in investigation of suspicious trailer fire

London police are appealing to the public for information as officers investigate a suspicious fire in the city’s east end.

According to police, the London Fire Department notified them about a trailer fire in the area of Dundas and Merlin Streets, just west of Clarke Road, at roughly 6 a.m. on Friday.

The fire was deemed suspicious in nature and the police street crime unit is investigating. No information about the potential cause or the extent of the damage has been released. Police say no injuries were reported.