Emergency workers clear streets and sidewalks after London explosion

Nearly three days after a dangerous explosion shook London’s Old East Village, dedicated emergency workers have given Woodman Avenue a complete tidy-up.

In a statement released from the City of London, debris from the explosion had been cleared from roads and sidewalks in the affected area, and emergency services have left the site.

The big boom that stirred panic Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. was caused by a car crashing into a house. Police believe the driver was impaired when she crashed into a gas metre at the front of the home, causing a leak.

Roughly 100 homes around the area were forced to evacuate, and two homes have been demolished.

450 Woodman was destroyed in the initial explosion. The city says 448 Woodman was demolished on Friday evening and 452 Woodman was demolished this morning.

The homes at 458, 456, 454, 446 and 444 Woodman remain unsafe for re-entry.

Services have been restored to all homes that were deemed acceptable for re-entry, with the exception of five homes.

In the meantime, London police will remain on-site to patrol the area.

The city also provided an update on the member of the London Fire Department who was injured in the initial explosion, stating he “…continues to be in hospital in serious but stable condition.”

A 23-year-old Kitchener woman faces multiple impaired driving-related offences.