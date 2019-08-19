Hamilton police charge man in ‘disguise’ with store robbery in Dundas

A 46-year-old Dundas man who attempted to rob a convenience store, but didn’t actually get away with anything, is facing two charges including robbery, according to Hamilton police.

The suspect appeared at the Sopinka Courthouse on Monday just hours after he walked into the store on York Road and Cootes Drive and uttered “threats of violence” to a store employee,” police say.

Plain-clothed police officers say they noticed suspicious activity from the man standing outside the store as he put on a disguise. He then entered the store.

Officers on scene called for backup, and as the male exited the store, he was arrested without incident.

The suspect was not successful in obtaining any items from the store.

Const. Lorraine Edwards explained to Global News the robbery charge in light of the “disguised” man not actually leaving the store with anything.

“He entered the store fully disguised with a threat of violence towards the store employee,” said Edwards.

“Based on the disguise and actions of the subject while inside, there was intent to rob the store even though he didn’t steal any items.”

No one was hurt in the incident.

The suspect is facing robbery and use of a disguise with intent to commit an offence.

