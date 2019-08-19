SUV crash on Saturday due to ‘medical condition’: Hamilton police

A medical condition was the cause of a collision near the roundabout at the Kenilworth Access on Saturday, police say.

The Access was closed for two hours after a Toyota Highlander SUV crossed a median, drove through a garden, and stopped on a curb.

READ MORE: Woman suffered ‘critical injuries’ in alleged hit-and-run in Niagara

The man was sent to hospital with what appeared to be a serious head injury at the time. It was later determined that his injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the crash can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-2963.

WATCH (Aug. 12, 2019): Two people dead following multi-car crash on Highway 401