SUV crash on Saturday due to ‘medical condition’: Hamilton police
A medical condition was the cause of a collision near the roundabout at the Kenilworth Access on Saturday, police say.
The Access was closed for two hours after a Toyota Highlander SUV crossed a median, drove through a garden, and stopped on a curb.
READ MORE: Woman suffered ‘critical injuries’ in alleged hit-and-run in Niagara
The man was sent to hospital with what appeared to be a serious head injury at the time. It was later determined that his injuries were not life-threatening.
Anyone with information on the crash can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-2963.
WATCH (Aug. 12, 2019): Two people dead following multi-car crash on Highway 401
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.