Guelph’s Paisley Street closing for CN Rail repairs at Edinburgh Road

A stretch of Paisley Street in Guelph will be closed as CN Rail continues to replace the tracks along Edinburgh Road.

According to a post on their website, the City of Guelph said there will be some much-needed track maintenance on August 28 and 29 while will see Paisley close immediately east of Edinburgh.

CN Rail has been fixing the rails next Edinburgh Road for quite some time.

The crossing at Speedvale Avenue was torn up and repaved this past weekend. The crossing at Willow Road was scheduled to be closed Monday and Tuesday for similar work.

Weekend work has been completed at Edinburgh and Speedvale. A lot smoother drive over the tracks now. pic.twitter.com/oNrK5o2DhE — Matt Carty (@MattCartyCJOY) August 19, 2019

Crews are removing and replacing the tracks and repaving the crossings as part of the maintenance.

During the construction at Paisley and Edinburgh there will be no crossing the tracks for drivers, cyclists or pedestrians.

Guelph Transit routes 10, 11 and 20 will be temporarily detoured around the site.

City services and businesses are not expected to be affected by the closure.

More information can be found on the city’s website.