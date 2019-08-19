Crime
Man accused of assaulting Moncton nurse to plead not guilty in February trial

Bruce Randolph "Randy" Van Horlick leaves Moncton provincial court Monday after his lawyer entered not guilty pleas on his behalf

A New Brunswick man accused of assaulting a nurse in Moncton has pleaded not guilty.

Bruce Randolph “Randy” Van Horlick, 70, was arrested March 11 after Codiac Regional RCMP say they were called to the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre for a report of a hospital employee being assaulted.

Van Horlick, of Acadieville, was charged with assault causing bodily harm on Natasha Poirier, a nurse at the hospital.

Police say they later received new information and arrested Van Horlick again on July 23 in relation to a second complaint regarding the same incident.

A second charge of assault causing bodily harm, on a different person, was also laid on July 30.

But on Monday, Nathan Gorham, Van Horlick’s lawyer, entered not guilty pleas to both counts and requested four days be set aside for a trial.

Van Horlick is expected to stand trial and defend the allegations February 3-6, 2020.

He is on conditions that include not having contact with the victims and not to visit the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre.

