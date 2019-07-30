Crime
July 30, 2019 4:16 pm

Second charge laid against man accused of assaulting Moncton nurse

By and Global News

Randy Van Horlick at Moncton Provincial Courthouse on June 4, 2019.

Callum Smith/Global News
A second charge has been laid against the man accused of assaulting a nurse at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, N.B.

Bruce Randolph “Randy” Van Horlick, 69, of Acadieville, N.B., is already facing one count of assault causing bodily harm for the alleged assault of Natasha Poirier on May 11, 2019.

The assault against Poirier is alleged to have lasted 11 minutes before security intervened.

READ MORE: Hospital attack leaves Moncton nurse injured, prompts calls for improved safety

The charge of assault causing bodily harm carries with it a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, or 18 months under a summary conviction.

On Tuesday, Van Horlick was officially charged with an additional charge of assault for his actions against a different person at the hospital on the same day.

WATCH: Moncton-area nurse recovering after being beaten on the job

Van Horlick has yet to enter a plea on either charge.

He’s expected back in court next Tuesday for another plea hearing.

