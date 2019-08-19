6 charged after fentanyl, cocaine, cash seized in Orillia: OPP

Crime
Police have charged six Ontario residents after officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Orillia on Friday.

Six people have been charged with drug-related offences after OPP say fentanyl, cocaine and cash were seized from an address in Orillia on Friday.

Officers executed a warrant at a property on Atherley Road and charged people from Orillia, York, Rama, Gravenhurst and Brock Township, police say.

Katie Guest, 27, of Orillia, and Cristoffer Pope, 19, of York, were each charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance, two counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

The two were released on a promise to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Sept. 24.

Alyicia Shilling, 28, of Rama, Ont., Amanda Watson, 37, of Gravenhurst, and Donavan Place, 27, of Brock Township, were charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance and two counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance.

Shilling and Watson were released on a promise to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Sept. 24.

Place was held in custody and remanded until Tuesday for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

Joshua Vanvield, 27, of York, was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance, two counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance, one count of possession of property obtained by crime and one count of breach of a recognizance.

He was also held in custody and remanded until Tuesday for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

Police say anyone with information about alleged illicit drug sales can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

