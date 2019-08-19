6 charged after fentanyl, cocaine, cash seized in Orillia: OPP

Six people have been charged with drug-related offences after OPP say fentanyl, cocaine and cash were seized from an address in Orillia on Friday.

Officers executed a warrant at a property on Atherley Road and charged people from Orillia, York, Rama, Gravenhurst and Brock Township, police say.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies after collision with SUV in The Blue Mountains, OPP say

Katie Guest, 27, of Orillia, and Cristoffer Pope, 19, of York, were each charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance, two counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

The two were released on a promise to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Sept. 24.

READ MORE: OPP investigating after report of stolen vehicle in Thornbury, Ont.

Alyicia Shilling, 28, of Rama, Ont., Amanda Watson, 37, of Gravenhurst, and Donavan Place, 27, of Brock Township, were charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance and two counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance.

Shilling and Watson were released on a promise to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Sept. 24.

Place was held in custody and remanded until Tuesday for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

READ MORE: Barrie police warning residents of distraction theft scam

Joshua Vanvield, 27, of York, was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance, two counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance, one count of possession of property obtained by crime and one count of breach of a recognizance.

He was also held in custody and remanded until Tuesday for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

Police say anyone with information about alleged illicit drug sales can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Accused in 2018 drug bust ‘rearrested’ in recent investigation — York Regional Police