August 15, 2019 3:37 pm

OPP investigating after report of stolen vehicle in Thornbury, Ont.

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The stolen truck is described as a silver 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with a white tap on the back and a broken side mirror on the driver's side, police say.

OPP say they are investigating after a pickup truck was reported stolen from a Thornbury, Ont., residence.

The vehicle was stolen from a home on Cameron Street sometime overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, officers add.

The stolen truck is described as a silver 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with a white tap on the back and a broken side mirror on the driver’s side, police say.

The vehicle’s licence plate is 4306KC and from Ontario, police add.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

