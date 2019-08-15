OPP investigating after report of stolen vehicle in Thornbury, Ont.
OPP say they are investigating after a pickup truck was reported stolen from a Thornbury, Ont., residence.
The vehicle was stolen from a home on Cameron Street sometime overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, officers add.
The stolen truck is described as a silver 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with a white tap on the back and a broken side mirror on the driver’s side, police say.
The vehicle’s licence plate is 4306KC and from Ontario, police add.
Officers say anyone with information can contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
