Southern Georgian Bay OPP urging residents to lock vehicles to prevent theft

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are reminding residents to lock their vehicles after 14 thefts were reported this past weekend, including seven involving unlocked cars.

According to police, the items reported stolen include wallets, vehicle ownership and insurance slips, cellphones, GPS units, tools, coins, lottery tickets and vehicle key sets.

Losing pieces of ID could potentially expose the vehicle owner to identity fraud as well as other identity and financial crimes, police say.

Officers are urging residents to lock their vehicles when they are parked, regardless of whether people are at home, work or elsewhere.

OPP say anyone who encounters a suspicious person or activity in their area, especially during the nighttime hours, should call police.

Officers say anyone with information about a property-related crime can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

