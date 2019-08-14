OPP warns of dangers of leaving animals in hot cars

The Nottawasaga OPP are warning residents about leaving their pets in hot cars after officers say they’ve received 18 calls this summer about animals – specifically dogs – being left in vehicles.

Police say they spoke with a vet who told them even if a pet is left in a vehicle for 10 minutes, a temperature of 20 C can cause an animal’s brain to swell or heatstroke. Both of the conditions can be fatal, police add.

Officers are reminding residents to leave their pets at home on hot summer days.

Police say anyone who sees an animal that appears to be in distress in a vehicle can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

