Police searching for missing 34-year-old Bradford man

South Simcoe police are searching for a missing 34-year-old man who was reportedly last seen leaving a home in Bradford around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say officers and the man’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Michael Maclean is described to be five feet 10 inches tall, with a skinny build, brown eyes, short brown hair, mostly bald and clean-shaven, police say.

According to officers, Maclean has “Nevaeh” tattooed on his right elbow, “Makayla” on his left forearm, “Family” on his right wrist and “First” on his left wrist.

Maclean also has a strawberry birthmark on his left cheek and was wearing a black shirt, jean shorts and a black hat, while carrying a black backpack, when he was last seen leaving a home in the Langford Boulevard and Line 6 area, police say.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141.

