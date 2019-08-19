Pedestrian dies after collision with SUV in The Blue Mountains, OPP say

A 61-year-old pedestrian has died after he was hit by an SUV while crossing the road in The Blue Mountains on Friday night, OPP say.

Shortly before 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a collision in the area of Grey Road 19 near Jozo Weider Boulevard, police say.

The pedestrian was crossing Grey Road 19 when he was hit by an SUV travelling westbound, OPP add.

The 61-year-old man was transported to a local hospital, police say, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators attended the scene, but alcohol is not considered to be a factor in the collision, officers add.

A post-mortem is scheduled to take place at a later date at the Provincial Forensic Pathology Unit at the Forensic Services and Coroners Complex in Toronto, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

