Calgary’s Pride crosswalks vandalized by ‘cowards’ who should ‘come forward’: police

Calgary police have some strong words for the people who vandalized the city’s Pride and trans Pride crosswalks on Stephen Avenue, saying messages of hate won’t be tolerated by CPS.

The crosswalks have been defaced twice since being painted on Sunday, July 21.

The first act of vandalism took place at around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, during which the word “lust” was spray-painted on the rainbow Pride flag crosswalk, while the word “lust” covered the accompanying trans Pride crosswalk across the street.

READ MORE: Vandalism of Calgary’s rainbow and trans Pride flag crosswalks being investigated by hate crimes unit

Zoom Painting, a private company that committed to painting and maintaining the crosswalks for up to 10 years, repaired the damage.

Then on Sunday, the company was again called into action after the Pride crosswalk was defaced with the message “Shoot A F*****.” Police said the hateful words were written at around 8:20 a.m. on Aug. 18.

READ MORE: Calgary’s Pride crosswalk vandalized for a 2nd time in under a week

On Monday, Calgary police released photos of the suspect thought to be responsible for the first act of vandalism and video of the person thought to have defaced the crosswalk a second time.

Investigators don’t think the two incidents are related.

In the first incident, police said the suspect was wearing construction clothing and a white hard hat. He set up orange road cones and a “road closed” sign around the crosswalk while defacing it.

Acting Sgt. Craig Collins from the Hate Crimes Unit believes that this is not a “random act of vandalism,” – saying the offender clearly tried to conceal their identity.

“At one point, the suspect interacted with a motorist who attempted to turn onto 8 Avenue from Centre Street, but was stopped by the individual,” police said. “Several local taxis and a jogger were also seen in the area and may have information that could assist the investigation.”

READ MORE: New permanent rainbow and trans Pride flag crosswalks coming to Calgary

“These acts of vandalism are committed by cowards who do not have the courage to stand behind their words,” Collins said.

“I challenge them to come forward and take responsibility for their actions.”

Anyone with information on the vandalized crosswalks is asked to call police at 403-422-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.