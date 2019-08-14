Calgary’s new permanent rainbow and trans Pride flag crosswalks vandalized

Vandals appear to have defaced both the newly painted Pride and trans Pride flag crosswalks in downtown Calgary.

The symbols of diversity and solidarity sit on Stephen Avenue immediately east and west of Centre Street. They were painted on Sunday, July 21.

The word “lost” appears to have been spray-painted on the trans Pride flag, while the word “lust” covers the Pride crosswalk.

A spokesperson for Zoom Painting, a private company that committed to painting and maintaining the crosswalks for up to 10 years, told Global News the company would be repairing the damage on Wednesday afternoon.

Calgary police said they had not received any reports or complaints regarding the damage as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and, as such, were not investigating.

Global News has reached out to Calgary Pride for comment.

The 2019 Calgary Pride Festival takes place Aug. 23 to Sept. 2.