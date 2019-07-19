Canada
July 19, 2019 9:16 am
Updated: July 19, 2019 9:17 am

New permanent rainbow and Trans Pride flag crosswalks coming to Calgary

By Online Reporter  Global News

This file photo from 2016 shows a rainbow crosswalk painted in the intersection of 8 Avenue and Centre Street, near the Calgary Tower.

Global News
A A

A busy intersection in downtown Calgary will soon become the permanent home of both a Pride flag crosswalk and a Trans Pride flag crosswalk.

The symbols of diversity and solidarity will be painted on Stephen Avenue immediately east and west of Centre Street on Sunday, and will be maintained for up to 10 years.

READ MORE: Pride Without Prejudice: A conversation with Calgary’s LGBTQ community

In a news release, Calgary Pride said the location was chosen for several reasons including its high visibility and high pedestrian impact.

Story continues below

“Local businesses provided glowing messages of support, hugs, high fives and messages of, ‘Well, it’s about time’ in support of these colourful landmarks soon to brighten their doorsteps,” Calgary Pride stated.

“This is not a statement that Calgary Pride or Calgary are as inclusive and diverse as we need to be, but instead a reminder of how far we’ve come, an ongoing commitment to never turn back and a pledge to continue down the path for all Calgarians to feel a sense of belonging.”

A celebration of the crosswalks will be held on Monday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Pride divided: Leadership under pressure as LGBTQ2 community looks to future

The painting of the new crosswalks comes ahead of the city’s annual 11-day Calgary Pride Festival, which takes place Aug. 23 to Sept. 2, 2019.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Pride
Calgary Pride Festival
Centre Street
LGBTQ
LGBTQ2
Pride Crosswalk
Pride Flag
Rainbow flag
Stephen Avenue
Trans
Trans crosswalk
Trans Pride
Trans Pride flag

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.