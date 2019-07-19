New permanent rainbow and Trans Pride flag crosswalks coming to Calgary

A busy intersection in downtown Calgary will soon become the permanent home of both a Pride flag crosswalk and a Trans Pride flag crosswalk.

The symbols of diversity and solidarity will be painted on Stephen Avenue immediately east and west of Centre Street on Sunday, and will be maintained for up to 10 years.

In a news release, Calgary Pride said the location was chosen for several reasons including its high visibility and high pedestrian impact.

“Local businesses provided glowing messages of support, hugs, high fives and messages of, ‘Well, it’s about time’ in support of these colourful landmarks soon to brighten their doorsteps,” Calgary Pride stated.

“This is not a statement that Calgary Pride or Calgary are as inclusive and diverse as we need to be, but instead a reminder of how far we’ve come, an ongoing commitment to never turn back and a pledge to continue down the path for all Calgarians to feel a sense of belonging.”

A celebration of the crosswalks will be held on Monday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

The painting of the new crosswalks comes ahead of the city’s annual 11-day Calgary Pride Festival, which takes place Aug. 23 to Sept. 2, 2019.