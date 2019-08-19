6 people charged after reported home invasion in Parham, Ont.
Six people have been charged in connection with what Ontario Provincial Police are describing as a violent home invasion that took place on the weekend.
Police say the alleged incident happened on Saturday afternoon in Parham, Ont., just north of Kingston.
As a result of their investigation, police say the following individuals have been charged with one count each of assault with a weapon, break and enter and possession of a prohibited device:
- Brandon Alpost, 23, of Kingston
- Allan Towers, 51, of Central Frontenac Township
- Carl Towers, 50, of Central Frontenac Township
- Nicholas Towers, 24, of Central Frontenac Township
- Luke Towers, 23, of Central Frontenac Township
Noah Post, 20, of Central Frontenac Township, has also been charged with assault with a weapon, break and enter and possession of a prohibited device as well as possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.
All were released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.
