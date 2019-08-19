Crime
6 people charged after reported home invasion in Parham, Ont.

OPP have charged six people in connection with a reported home invasion that took place over the weekend.

Six people have been charged in connection with what Ontario Provincial Police are describing as a violent home invasion that took place on the weekend.

Police say the alleged incident happened on Saturday afternoon in Parham, Ont., just north of Kingston.

As a result of their investigation, police say the following individuals have been charged with one count each of assault with a weapon, break and enter and possession of a prohibited device:

  • Brandon Alpost, 23, of Kingston
  • Allan Towers, 51, of Central Frontenac Township
  • Carl Towers, 50, of Central Frontenac Township
  • Nicholas Towers, 24, of Central Frontenac Township
  • Luke Towers, 23, of Central Frontenac Township

Noah Post, 20, of Central Frontenac Township, has also been charged with assault with a weapon, break and enter and possession of a prohibited device as well as possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.

All were released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

