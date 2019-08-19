6 people charged after reported home invasion in Parham, Ont.

Six people have been charged in connection with what Ontario Provincial Police are describing as a violent home invasion that took place on the weekend.

Police say the alleged incident happened on Saturday afternoon in Parham, Ont., just north of Kingston.

As a result of their investigation, police say the following individuals have been charged with one count each of assault with a weapon, break and enter and possession of a prohibited device:

Brandon Alpost, 23, of Kingston

Allan Towers, 51, of Central Frontenac Township

Carl Towers, 50, of Central Frontenac Township

Nicholas Towers, 24, of Central Frontenac Township

Luke Towers, 23, of Central Frontenac Township

Noah Post, 20, of Central Frontenac Township, has also been charged with assault with a weapon, break and enter and possession of a prohibited device as well as possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.

All were released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.