Osoyoos intruder sentenced to 731 days, also banished, in foiled home invasion attempt

The woman who tried barging into a South Okanagan residence in a bizarre, but foiled, home invasion attempt was sentenced on Friday.

At Penticton court, Sharon Forner was handed a jail term of 731 days, along with a long list of conditions following her release.

In April, Forner pleaded guilty to one charge of break and enter with intent to commit a crime.

Forner appeared via video from jail.

The Crown was seeking a jail term of four to six years for the incident in August 2018, when Forner tried forcing her way into a home along 78th Avenue in Osoyoos.

According to the home owner, Forner wanted to see the home owner’s newborn baby. After pushing Forner away, the homeowner contacted police, with Forner being arrested the next day.

Forner’s jail time will be spent in a federal penitentiary. After that, she is facing three years of probation.

Conditions issued by the court include:

Being banished from Osoyoos;

To have no contact with anyone under the age of 16 unless having received written permission from the probation officer;

Not to possess anything to conceal her identity, such as no face masks;

Not to have drugs or alcohol, except for prescriptions;

To not live in a place where drugs or alcohol are on the premises;

Not to enter a relationship with children unless she notifies that person and has written permission from the probation officer;

To have no direct contact or visit any of the places of the immediate family of the victim;

To abide by all of the appointments set for her.

Judge Gregory Koturbash noted that during her time in custody, Forner was a model prisoner.

Forner’s defence said that mental illness had a big impact on what occurred, with the judge acknowledging there were mental health issues, along with substance abuse and alcohol dependence.

Court also said Forner’s brother was providing the closest support, but that he died this week. When the judge acknowledged that, Forner cried, with the judge saying he was very sorry for her loss.