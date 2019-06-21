Intruder falls from third floor apartment; arrested in North Vancouver

A suspect is in hospital with serious injuries after a bizarre and frightening incident in north Vancouver Thursday evening.

RCMP say a man with a knife entered a ground floor suite of an apartment building at the corner of Fromme Road and 27th Street in Lynn Valley around 8 p.m.

He then entered two other suites and attempted to access at least one other on the third floor.

When police tried to enter that last third floor suite, either fell or jumped from the third floor balcony to the ground below.

North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Peter Devries says the man was quite seriously injured from the fall, and will need “extensive medical care.”

No one else was injured.

Devries says the suspect, in his early forties, is known to police. Police are now trying to determine the suspect’s motive for entering the building in the first place.