11-year-old boy brandishes machete, attacks home intruder, sends him fleeing
Authorities say an 11-year-old armed with a machete thwarted a three-person home invasion in North Carolina.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday that the boy was home alone in Mebane when a woman knocked on the door.
WATCH: March 20 — Spectacular video shows machete-wielding clerk fending off knife-wielding suspects in store robbery attempt
About the same time, a man entered the home by breaking a window, grabbed the homeowner’s pellet gun and forced the child into a bedroom closet.
The child got a machete and struck the intruder in the back of the head. The man kicked the boy in the stomach and in the side of the head.
READ MORE: Jaw-dropping video captures machete-and-knife fight during attempted gas station robbery
The intruder, the woman and a second man standing at a car fled when the intruder realized he was bleeding.
Authorities say 19-year-old Jataveon Dashawn Hall faces charges that include kidnapping when he’s released from a hospital.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.