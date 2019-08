A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Saturday.

YYC Transportation said the incident happened near Marlborough Drive N.E. and Marlborough Way N.E. before 6 p.m.

A man in his 30s was taken to Foothills Medical Centre, but EMS did not specify his condition.

UPDATE: There is an incident involving a pedestrian, Marlborough Dr and Marlborough Wy NE, the road is closed. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) August 18, 2019

The road was closed as officers investigated.