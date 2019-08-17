Family, friends encourage safety on roads after crash that killed Calgary siblings in 2017

It’s been two years since Rashmi and Ritvik Bale were killed after being hit by a truck in the parking lot of a southeast Calgary Superstore.

According to police, a truck driver experienced an epileptic seizure, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and strike a red sedan.

Two years later, family and friends hosted an event to remember Rashmi and Ritvik to provide people with tips on how to stay safe when behind the wheel.

“Simple little tips and tricks to make sure they’re safe behind the wheel,” said Swasti Lodha, a friend of Rashmi’s, on Saturday.

“Make sure you’ve eaten, had enough sleep, gone to the washroom — just [make] sure you’re 100 per cent alert when you get behind the wheel.”

Lodha is hoping that more people can be made aware of the dangers of driving and said that even though you think it won’t happen to you, there’s always a chance.

The incident made family and friends assess their driving habits and make the necessary changes.

“Ever since the incident, 100 per cent eyes on the road. Make sure I’m aware in case something goes wrong,” Lodha said. “I’ve noticed changes within my family and friends. All of us have become more attentive and alert when getting behind the wheel.”

The hope is that they can use their reach to inform more people about road safety.

“We want to start a speaker series where we can go in and bring forth what tragedy happened and how they can take little steps to make sure they’re safe on the road and that they get home safe,” Lodha said.