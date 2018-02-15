Crime
Man charged in Calgary crash that killed brother and sister

One of the vehicles involved in a fatal crash in southeast Calgary on Aug. 2, 2017, is seen being towed away from the scene.

A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a brother and sister last August in southeast Calgary.

Police said a pickup truck heading north on 46 Street S.E. at 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2017, went off the road as it was approaching 130 Avenue S.E. It slammed into a red sedan that had been waiting to exit a parking lot before hitting two other parked cars.

The victims were identified two days later as Ritvik Bale, 21, and his sister Rashmi Bale, 24.

Brother and sister Ritvik and Rashmi Bale have been identified as the victims in a southeast Calgary crash on Aug. 2, 2017.

Obtained by Global News

The 21-year-old, who had been driving the red sedan, was declared dead at the scene. His sister, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital where she later died from her injuries.

James Robert Farkas is charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death.

 

