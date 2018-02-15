Man charged in Calgary crash that killed brother and sister

A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a brother and sister last August in southeast Calgary.

Police said a pickup truck heading north on 46 Street S.E. at 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2017, went off the road as it was approaching 130 Avenue S.E. It slammed into a red sedan that had been waiting to exit a parking lot before hitting two other parked cars.

The victims were identified two days later as Ritvik Bale, 21, and his sister Rashmi Bale, 24.

The 21-year-old, who had been driving the red sedan, was declared dead at the scene. His sister, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital where she later died from her injuries.

James Robert Farkas is charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death.