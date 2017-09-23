Crews respond to explosion at southeast Calgary gas station after SUV crashes into pump

Fire crews were called to reports of an explosion and flames at a gas station in southeast Calgary at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Calgary Fire Department.

They said a fire broke out after an SUV hit a gas pump in the Petro Canada at the 100 block of 36 Street S.E.

The driver was taken to hospital but no information about their injuries has been released.

First responders said thankfully someone hit the emergency shut-off valve to the gas pump, which prevented the incident from being a lot worse.