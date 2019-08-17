RCMP apprehend Peachland shooting suspect in ‘high-risk arrest’

A suspect in an alleged shooting has been taken into custody following what RCMP call a “high-risk arrest” that took place in West Kelowna on Friday afternoon.

The Southeast District Emergency Response Team, a police team specially trained in dealing with potentially dangerous situations, was called to assist in making the arrest.

A 34-year-old West Kelowna man is now in custody and faces “a number of potential charges,” according to RCMP.

Police say the shooting happened outside of a residence south of Peachland on Aug. 11.

The lone victim, an adult male, was taken to hospital and later released. RCMP said he is still recovering from his injuries.