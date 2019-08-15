Pedestrian allegedly causes chain-reaction crash on bridge: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP say a pedestrian who was walking across the William R. Bennett Bridge on Saturday night allegedly caused a chain-reaction crash.

According to police, the pedestrian was walking across the bridge, from Kelowna to West Kelowna, at approximately 10:30 p.m., but was doing so along the westbound vehicle lanes.

The shirtless male allegedly caused a chain reaction of rear-end collisions involving four vehicles and a motorcycle.

“The motorcycle operator, a West Kelowna man in his 40s, was fortunate to escape serious injuries after he was ejected from his Yamaha street bike,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“The impact of the rear-end collision ejected the rider from his bike and through the rear window of the Mercedes Benz in front of him.”

Police said a grey Nissan Rogue, a grey GMC Yukon and a Dodge Durango were also involved in the crash.

They added that BC Emergency Health Services assessed multiple vehicle occupants at the scene and transported one passenger to hospital as a precaution.

RCMP said they later located the pedestrian, asleep inside a vehicle parked at the west end of the bridge.

The suspect, who police believe was under the influence of intoxicants, was taken into custody for an unrelated warrant out of the North Okanagan for his arrest.