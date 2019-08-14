Multi-vehicle collision leaves cars ablaze near Sasamat Lake

Port Moody fire crews were called to Sasamat Lake on Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle collision sparked a multi-car fire.

Port Moody Fire Rescue said the collision involved five vehicles.

Witness Crystal Chen said it happened near the west end of the White Pine Beach swimming deck when a dark van or SUV hit a parked vehicle and quickly caught on fire.

The fire spread to a second vehicle and caused some damage to a third, said Deputy Fire Chief Jason Harper.

Photos from the scene show a vehicle that appears to have collided with a row of parked cars, with its hood and engine compartment on fire.

He said crews had mostly extinguished the flames. Three people were assessed by paramedics, and it appeared there were no serious injuries.

The cause of the collision and fire are under investigation.

