Canada
July 29, 2019 6:17 am
Updated: July 29, 2019 6:20 am

Tri-City fire crews battle Port Moody downtown blaze

By Network news anchor  CKNW
Global News
A A

Multiple fire crews from across the Tri-Cities converged on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Port Moody early Sunday evening.

Global News

The blaze broke out at around 6:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of Clarke Street between Queens and Kyle, gutting at least two heritage buildings.

Global News

A thick plume of black smoke blown eastward by the evening breeze choked the downtown Port Moody area, and several streets were closed as crews battled the blaze.

Global News

By 9:50 p.m., fire crews from both Port Moody Fire Rescue and Coquitlam Fire and Rescue were still engaged, but had brought the fire under control.

Global News

The fire knocked out power to about 1,800 customers for a period of time.

Global News

One firefighter suffered a minor ankle injury.

Global News

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blaze
Clarke Street
coquitlam fire and rescue
Fire
Port Moody
Port Moody Fire Rescue
Smoke
Tri-Cities

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.