Tri-City fire crews battle Port Moody downtown blaze

Multiple fire crews from across the Tri-Cities converged on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Port Moody early Sunday evening.

The blaze broke out at around 6:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of Clarke Street between Queens and Kyle, gutting at least two heritage buildings.

A thick plume of black smoke blown eastward by the evening breeze choked the downtown Port Moody area, and several streets were closed as crews battled the blaze.

By 9:50 p.m., fire crews from both Port Moody Fire Rescue and Coquitlam Fire and Rescue were still engaged, but had brought the fire under control.

The fire knocked out power to about 1,800 customers for a period of time.

One firefighter suffered a minor ankle injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.