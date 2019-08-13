Burnaby man killed in early morning collision in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP say a man is dead following a motor-vehicle collision that took place shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, the collision occurred at Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road, and involved an eastbound Cadillac SUV on Harvey and a northbound Honda Accord on Cooper.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Cyclist dies in collision with semi-truck on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Police say the driver of the Honda, a 30-year-old man from Burnaby, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the Cadillac was reported as having minor injuries.

The crash scene was closed for several hours.

READ MORE: Woman killed in West Vancouver head-on collision

“Drugs and alcohol are not factors in this crash,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Megan Foster.

“A woman who spoke with the responding paramedics, identified herself as a witness to the crash. To advance this investigation, officers would like this woman to contact the Kelowna RCMP.”

RCMP are asking her, along with any other witnesses, to come forward and speak to police.