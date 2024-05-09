Calgary Transit sees record-breaking ridership in 1st quarter of 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Ridership continues to grow on Calgary Transit.

The latest data shows over 25 million trips in the first quarter of 2024.

Transit officials said after sustained ridership growth in 2023, the beginning of 2024 saw a 21 per cent increase compared to the same time last year.

The City of Calgary also said CTrain boardings reached an all-time high of 8,792,500 in a single month, surpassing the previous record set in November 2014. The city attributed increased demand and expanded off-peak service levels.

“Calgary Transit customers have responded well to our service and safety investments over the past year,” said director Sharon Fleming.

The City of Calgary says perceptions of safety on Calgary Transit are improving, according to survey results published on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The results revealed 72 per cent of the 500 Calgarians surveyed said they feel safe riding a CTrain during the day, up from 67 per cent in May 2023 when the survey was last conducted.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The survey also suggests 39 per cent of those surveyed said they feel safe while riding a CTrain after dark, compared with 33 per cent in May. It also suggests 34 per cent feel safe while waiting for a CTrain after dark, compared with 27 per cent in May.

Overall, the city says 49 per cent of Calgarians surveyed avoid taking the bus or CTrain due to safety concerns, two percentage points higher than May 2023 (47 per cent). The city noted Calgarians said they feel safer using buses than the CTrain (75 per cent).

Calgary Transit said it has plans to expand service in 2024 and 2025 to grow ridership and enhance accessibility to improve the customer experience.

Story continues below advertisement