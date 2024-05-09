Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary Transit sees record-breaking ridership in 1st quarter of 2024

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 3:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary transit survey suggests security changes having an impact'
Calgary transit survey suggests security changes having an impact
A new survey done by the City of Calgary suggests changes to transit security are having an impact. Ina Sidhu reports. – Feb 7, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ridership continues to grow on Calgary Transit.

The latest data shows over 25 million trips in the first quarter of 2024.

Transit officials said after sustained ridership growth in 2023, the beginning of 2024 saw a 21 per cent increase compared to the same time last year.

The City of Calgary also said CTrain boardings reached an all-time high of 8,792,500 in a single month, surpassing the previous record set in November 2014. The city attributed increased demand and expanded off-peak service levels.

“Calgary Transit customers have responded well to our service and safety investments over the past year,” said director Sharon Fleming.

The City of Calgary says perceptions of safety on Calgary Transit are improving, according to survey results published on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement
A survey by Calgary Transit in February showed the majority of Calgarians felt safe on the CTrain.

The results revealed 72 per cent of the 500 Calgarians surveyed said they feel safe riding a CTrain during the day, up from 67 per cent in May 2023 when the survey was last conducted.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The survey also suggests 39 per cent of those surveyed said they feel safe while riding a CTrain after dark, compared with 33 per cent in May. It also suggests 34 per cent feel safe while waiting for a CTrain after dark, compared with 27 per cent in May.

Overall, the city says 49 per cent of Calgarians surveyed avoid taking the bus or CTrain due to safety concerns, two percentage points higher than May 2023 (47 per cent). The city noted Calgarians said they feel safer using buses than the CTrain (75 per cent).

Calgary Transit said it has plans to expand service in 2024 and 2025 to grow ridership and enhance accessibility to improve the customer experience.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Calgary Transit snow routes get icy response from some would-be transit riders'
Calgary Transit snow routes get icy response from some would-be transit riders
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices