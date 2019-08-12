Woman injured after rollover crash stalls traffic on Highway 97 in Kelowna
Emergency crews responded to a rollover collision that slowed traffic on Highway 97 north on Monday morning.
The crash happened at Highway 97 and Leckie Road.
Two vehicles, a black Jeep and a white Nissan SUV, were involved in the crash.
One woman, who was driving the white Nissan, was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, according to RCMP.
