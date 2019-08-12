Global News
August 12, 2019 4:18 pm

Woman injured after rollover crash stalls traffic on Highway 97 in Kelowna

By Danny Seymour Global News

One woman, who was driving this white Nissan when the crash occurred, was taken to hospital following the incident.

Global News
A A

Emergency crews responded to a rollover collision that slowed traffic on Highway 97 north on Monday morning.

The crash happened at Highway 97 and Leckie Road.

READ MORE: Missing Penticton woman found safe after living in woods for five days

Two vehicles, a black Jeep and a white Nissan SUV, were involved in the crash.

One woman, who was driving the white Nissan, was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, according to RCMP.

WATCH: (July 14, 2019) Dashcam footage of near miss with cyclists on Highway 97

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.