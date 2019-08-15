Man flees during arrest in Regina, crashes vehicle into tree

A 30-year-old Regina man was Tasered after he tried fleeing from officers on Wednesday evening, according to Regina police.

Officers located a vehicle reported stolen in the area of the 900 block of Robinson Street at about 7:45 p.m.

They also located a man who was outside the vehicle who then entered the vehicle and attempted to drive away, police said.

Officers said they tried to gain control of the suspect and Tasered the man as the man put the vehicle in motion, according to police.

The vehicle hit a tree and officers continued their attempts to restrain the suspect. He was eventually taken into custody.

The man was assessed by paramedics and transported to detention. The investigation is ongoing.

Whenever a conducted energy weapon, or Taser, is deployed, police have the responsibility to alert the public of its use.