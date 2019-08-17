Man injured, trailer gutted following fire at Sussex-area campground

A man was taken to hospital after an overnight fire destroyed his trailer at a campground near Sussex, N.B.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire at Pine Cone Camping in Penobsquis, N.B., was reported at around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The Red Cross says the family of four from Welland, Ont., was staying at the campground, which is just a few kilometres northeast of Sussex.

The couple and their two children – ages six and eight – are receiving temporary lodging, meals, clothing and other essentials from the Red Cross.

There is currently no word on how the fire started.