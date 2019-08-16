A dog-lover’s dream: 6,000 dogs expected to attend 11th annual Pawlooza

Dog-lovers and their best furry friends are getting pumped for a day of fun in the sun.

Pawlooza is returning for the 11th year this Saturday, August 17 at the Plunkett Estate.

The festival director for Pawlooza, Brittney Thompson, is excited to see thousands of furry friends get spoiled on Saturday.

“It’s super important to spoil our pets because they’re basically like our family,” Thompson said.

“It’s always best to take your dog out, and let them enjoy that kind of time, and show off how beautiful they all are.”

This year’s dog-friendly event is featuring old classics like a dog-diving contest and a top model challenge, along with new activities such as misting stations and a stage with plenty of live music.

But if you don’t own a dog of your own, Thompson still invites you to come out, “[if] you would like to look at your next pet in the future.”

“We don’t just have dog rescues. We have cat, even horse, guinea pig and rabbit rescues,” said Thompson. “If you don’t have a dog but you really love dogs, this is the perfect place because you’re able to pet all the dogs that are here at Pawlooza.”

A report by Humane Canada shows that 33,000 dogs were taken into Canadian shelters in 2017, so Thompson is hoping to spread the message “adopt, don’t shop.”

Pawzoola is a rain or shine event, and admission is $10 per vehicle.

Along with the canine guests of honour, Thompson says 25,000 dog lovers are also expected to attend.

More information can be found online.

